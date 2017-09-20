Parents with children ages five and under will have the opportunity to complete an age-based questionnaire and reflect on their child’s growth and development as well as participate in other health-related check-ups. (Trail Times file)

TRAIL – Every parent wants their child to be healthy and on track with growth and development. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, the Family Action Network (FAN) will be hosting our annual fall Ages and Stages Day at Kiro Health Centre. Parents with children ages five and under will have the opportunity to complete an age-based questionnaire and reflect on their child's growth and development as well as participate in other health-related check-ups.

"As parents, we have questions about how our kids are doing at each stage of their development. Early development checkups give us a way to measure and track our child's development." Says FAN Executive Director, Christy Anderson. "If an area of concern is uncovered through the screening process, we can help connect families to the resources they need, preventing a little bump from becoming a larger hurdle down the road."

Families pre-book an appointment for their children through FAN and on the day of the event, spend 45 minutes with an early childhood professional, filling out the questionnaire and asking questions about topics like sleeping, eating, speech, or behaviour.

"Parents tell us how much they appreciate being given clear information about how their child is progressing." Anderson says. "Children love the event because the developmental checkup is play-based".

Other services available during Ages and Stages day include hearing and dental screens and a public health nurse.

For this event, FAN is partnering with Kootenay Family Place, the Greater Trail Success by 6 Early Childhood Council and the Circle of Indigenous Nations Society to offer developmental checkups.

Since 2014, 213 children in our region have participated in early developmental screening. For more information about the importance of early screening, be sure to visit our website www.familyactionnetwork.ca to view our new video; featuring local families and service providers. To book an appointment for your child, please call FAN at 1-855-368-3707 (toll free).