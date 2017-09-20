The Krest family was literally smelling the roses at the Parliament Buildings in Victoria when an unexpected visitor showed up for a chat. JL Crowe grad Rebeka Krest is beginning her first year in Humanities at the University of Victoria, so along with her parents, decided it would be very fitting to tour the Legislative Assembly, the place where B.C. politics happen. Rebeka’s mother Erika Krest says Premier John Horgan crossed the lawn and introduced himself to the family and had some inspiring words for the college student. They were also surprised he knew all about Trail, in particular the Trail Smoke Eaters. In the end, Erika said her daughter took the meeting as a sign that she is pursuing the right career. Humanities (and liberal arts) are engaged with the complex, ever-evolving questions of what it means to be human. Studies speak to issues of human dignity, creativity, thought, justice, freedom and value amidst a myriad of people and places. Language, culture, technology and the environment is explored, as well as the richness offered by diversity, difference, distance and place. (From left: Erika Krest, Rebeka Krest, Premier John Horgan)