Honouring Terry Fox’s legacy in Burns Lake
Burns Lake's 37th annual Terry Fox run raised over $12,200 for cancer research. The event was held at the Francois Lake Hall and included live entertainment, a silent auction featuring donated items, fresh baking and a fresh vegetable harvest auction.
