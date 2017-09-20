- Home
Burns Lake Recycling Depot customers help local animals
Customers of the Burns Lake Recycling Depot have shown their love for the critters by donating their deposits to the Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS). About $675 was collected this past year, representing the deposits from over 13,000 soda cans. The donations were topped up to $800 by the Recycling Depot. The money will be used on programs to help local animals. Seen here are Recycling Depot owner Chris Beach (L) and LAFS director Alistair Schroff.
