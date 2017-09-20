Customers of the Burns Lake Recycling Depot have shown their love for the critters by donating their deposits to the Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS). About $675 was collected this past year, representing the deposits from over 13,000 soda cans. The donations were topped up to $800 by the Recycling Depot. The money will be used on programs to help local animals. Seen here are Recycling Depot owner Chris Beach (L) and LAFS director Alistair Schroff.