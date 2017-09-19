Greater Victoria firefighters are reaching out to foodies with their latest fundraising vehicle. Photo contributed

Food and firefighters just seem to go together like … well, dalmatians and their spots.

Tapping into that tasty connection, with the help of south Island chefs, the Greater Victoria Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation has published Fire to Fork, The Firefighters Cookbook, Recipes from Victoria's Best Restaurants and Chefs.

Many readers will be familiar with the annual fundraising calendar published by the Professional Firefighters of Greater Victoria Community Foundation, but they wanted to expand their reach, explains Saanich Fire Department Capt. Kraig Devlin. The solution was pairing firefighters' celebrated cooking skills with the local focus of south Island chefs as a fundraiser for the B.C. Professional Firefighters Association Burn Fund.

The fund supports care and research in British Columbia, as well as initiatives such as a summer camp for young burn survivors and accommodation for families whose loved ones are being treated in hospital.

While other jurisdictions have created cookbooks with celebrity or firefighter recipes, for example, the Greater Victoria departments wanted to highlight local talent.

"We have such a food culture here when it comes to locally sourced products," Devlin says.

That's not to say local firefighters aren't represented.

A chicken and grilled pineapple burger from Saanich firefighter Bonnie Fiala is a favourite, while a smoked salmon recipe firefighter Mike Grace is simple, but delicious.

Country Grocer's Michael Williams is among the chefs who have contributed a number of tasty creations.

In all, readers will discover about 100 or so recipes, from appetizers to desserts, with beautiful photos by Rebecca Wellman, design and editing by Gary Hynes, and taste-testing and writing by Shelora Sheldan.

In addition to Country Grocer's Esquimalt, Royal Oak, Lake Cowichan and Chase River stores, the cookbook is also available in some local bookshops and through the Victoria, Esquimalt, Saanich and Oak Bay fire halls.

With 1,000 copies printed in the first run, firefighters are hoping to raise $10,000.

Barbecue lunch for 1-Up this Friday in Esquimalt

The Country Grocer store at 1153 Esquimalt Rd. is hosting a barbecue lunch benefiting the 1-Up Single Parent Resource Centre on Friday (Sept. 22) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stop by to enjoy a smokie in a wrap, by donation, with all proceeds going to the centre.

