After a very wet fair in 2016, the 113th edition of the Agassiz Fall Fair was a success, according to Fall Fair president Victoria Brooks.

"This year was exceptionally good and of course we had very good weather," she says.

On Sept. 15 and 16 the fair put on its usual variety of games, shows and exhibits. With a beer garden, games of Bingo, fireworks and rides, there was something for everyone. Kid-friendly events like pony rides, mini-golf, bouncy castles and duck races kept the little ones happy while the beer garden stage brought in some great entertainment for adults including the Chilliwack Harmony Group, Funk Romance and more.

The exhibitor barns displayed the hard work of 4H, where the club showed off rabbits, pigs, sheep, goats dairy cows, calves and the highest poultry turnout Brooks has seen in her 40 years with the fair.

Brooks says the fair sold out of their regular chicken and corn barbecue, as well as the hamburgers and french fries. As always, the midway's mini donuts were a popular treat, she adds.

According to Brooks, this year's new act, world juggling champion Matt Henry delighted youngsters with giant bubbles, comedy and of course, his master juggling skills.

Brooks says one of her favorite moments was returning a lost wallet to a man who says it slipped from his pocket at the fair. "He said, 'maybe in Agassiz it will turn up,'" she says. And it did. "Everything was there. "I always say its people's smiling faces that keeps me going every year, and he was smiling so much."