Run for Terry
Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer
Cancer survivor Bronwyn Christison poses for a photo with her classmates who made tie-dye t-shirts in her honour for the Terry Fox Run.
Salmon Arm celebrated Canadian hero Terry Fox with a run beginning at Blackburn Park on Sunday September 17.
Participants walked, ran and rode the two, five and 10 kilometre routes to raise money for cancer research.
The run was especially important for Bronwyn Christison, a young cancer survivor. She rode her bike alongside her classmates, who sported tie-dye t-shirts in her honour.
