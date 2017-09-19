Kamryn Exley, 10, a cancer survivor, dances a routine choreographed by her older sister at the Terry Fox Run on Sunday in Pitt Meadows.

Thousands of dollars were raised in the fight against cancer at the 37th annual Terry Fox Run, Sunday in Pitt Meadows.

So far around $20,000 has been raised, but pledge sheets are still being collected.

There were 267 people registered with donations.

"I would say there were well over 300 [participants]," took part in the run, said organizer Ali Wakeling.

"Five hundred might be too many, but three hundred is not enough," added Wakeling, who lost her husband Sandy to cancer in 2013.

She was alos relieved the weather held up.

"I was a little panicked after having no rain for months. We are greatly affected by the weather, you know, people obviously stay home if it's pouring rain."

What Wakeling found special this year was having young people part of Terry's Team at the event.

Members of Terry's team are people that have overcome cancer or continue to battle the disease.

"That's what it is really about. Young people who, you know it's really what the whole spirit of what Terry Fox is. It's about perseverance and following your dreams, not letting cancer getting in the way of that."

Kamryn Exley, a 10-year-old dancer still undergoing chemotherapy, performed a dance, choreographed by her older sister, at the event.

Taylor Hamelin, 13, talked about his own battle with the disease, along with Len Cyr, the adult member of Terry's Team.

Both became emotional while trying to tell their stories to the crowd gathered in a circle around Spirit Square.

However, both stood up again just before the race started to finish.

"It takes a lot of courage to stand up and speak in front of a crowd and it takes even greater courage to stand up and talk about something like living with cancer and your treatments," said Wakeling, who was especially proud of Hamelin, who didn't write anything down because he wanted to speak from his heart.

"For a young kid, 13 years old, to be able to get up and do that, is really really, really courageous. I'm really proud of how well he did," Wakeling saidsaid.

She was also grateful to have a member of the Fox family speak at this years event.

Terrance Fox, Terry's nephew, brought greetings and support from the Fox family.

Local school runs will be taking place around Sept. 28.

Wakeling also wants get a start on next year's run and would like anyone interested in volunteering to get in touch with her through the Terry Fox Foundation by calling 604-464-2666 or to to terryfox.org.