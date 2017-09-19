  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Column Drivesmart: High collision area needs sign

  •  posted Sep 19, 2017 at 3:30 PM— updated Sep 19, 2017 at 4:02 PM
<p>This intersection is a high collision area that could benefit from more signage to slow drivers down. (DriveBC.ca photo)</p> -

This intersection is a high collision area that could benefit from more signage to slow drivers down. (DriveBC.ca photo)

— image credit:

By Tim Schewe

I live near a section of Highway 19 that travels through a built up area.

The highway changes from four lanes divided by a barrier with a posted speed of 90 km/h to four lanes not divided posted at 60 km/h. So few people slow to 60 that I often hear long time locals asking new residents if they have gotten a speeding ticket there yet.

Before the median barrier was installed, this 60 km/h zone was part of the highest collision zone policed by Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services.

Since this is a high collision area, it has been suggested that the appropriate authority should post a High Collision Location sign in the hope that drivers would slow down.

Which would you rather do when turning left from a stop sign, cross two lanes of traffic to enter a third lane when everyone is travelling at 60 km/h or at 90 km/h?

There is some indication of high collision area signs for wildlife having an effect on drivers' speeds but I was not able to find data not related to wildlife. Do you suppose that drivers who don't obey the 60 km/h speed signs will pay more attention to a high collision area sign? Let's hope so!

Tim Schewe is a retired constable with many years of traffic law enforcement. To comment or learn more, please visit DriveSmartBC.ca

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...