This intersection is a high collision area that could benefit from more signage to slow drivers down. (DriveBC.ca photo)

By Tim Schewe

I live near a section of Highway 19 that travels through a built up area.

The highway changes from four lanes divided by a barrier with a posted speed of 90 km/h to four lanes not divided posted at 60 km/h. So few people slow to 60 that I often hear long time locals asking new residents if they have gotten a speeding ticket there yet.

Before the median barrier was installed, this 60 km/h zone was part of the highest collision zone policed by Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services.

Since this is a high collision area, it has been suggested that the appropriate authority should post a High Collision Location sign in the hope that drivers would slow down.

Which would you rather do when turning left from a stop sign, cross two lanes of traffic to enter a third lane when everyone is travelling at 60 km/h or at 90 km/h?

There is some indication of high collision area signs for wildlife having an effect on drivers' speeds but I was not able to find data not related to wildlife. Do you suppose that drivers who don't obey the 60 km/h speed signs will pay more attention to a high collision area sign? Let's hope so!