Clintonians enjoying the welcome home barbecue put on by Integris Credit Union on September 11. There will be another Clinton community barbecue to welcome residents back home at David Stoddart School on September 21. Photo: Amanda Nelson.

By Raven Nyman

Integris Credit Union hosts "welcome home" barbecue

The local Credit Union held a barbecue on Monday, September 11 to celebrate the community's return home after the Evacuation Alert was rescinded at the end of August.

Despite little promotion, the barbecue still had a great turnout of nearly 100 community members. The event came to an end just after 2:30 pm, when the last of the free hamburgers were served to the crowd.

David Stoddart School news

On September 21, David Stoddart will host a "Welcome Back" barbecue for students, parents, staff, and community members. The event will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the school, with the Parent Advisory Committee meeting to follow from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

On September 22, the school's students and staff will take part in a Walk of Reconciliation beginning at 1:15 p.m. and running until 2:30.

A reminder that Monday, September 25 is a ProD Day.

The school's annual Terry Fox Run will take place on September 28 starting at 10 a.m.

Seniors' Association

The July 1 yard sale at the Seniors' Centre went quite well, despite extreme heat and mosquitos, too! The Seniors' Association wishes to thank the community for their support, and were glad to see that many residents attended the sale.

Gil Belin won the Guessing Game by coming closest to accurately guessing the number of cookies in the jar, and Cameron Baird of Chilliwack won the Peel 'n' Pay Raffle prize of $50. The day was a great success.

Volunteer Fire Department

A reminder that the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department meets for practice every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Clinton Fire Hall at 309 LeBourdais Avenue. New members are always welcome.

Village Council briefs

During the Question Period at the regular open meeting of the Village of Clinton council on September 13, it was noted that several residents remained in the Village during the Evacuation Order, which raised questions about public safety and wildfire/fire department management. Councillor Marchant agreed with statements made by a Clinton resident which suggested that residents must understand the importance of remaining on their own properties during such an event, and should not be wandering around town.

Marchant emphasized that since the fire was not always visible from our yards, perhaps residents felt a false sense of security, so stayed behind.

Corporal Curtis Davis of the Clinton RCMP detachment gave an update on the highway accident that took place on September 2 south of Clinton near the Village rodeo grounds, saying that an RCMP member was indeed killed in the crash. Corporal Davis noted the heroic efforts of Clinton resident and Budget Foods owner Jinwoo Kim, who was one of the first respondents at the scene of the accident.

Kim used his fire extinguisher at the scene and also offered first aid to those involved, and should be commended for his efforts.

Corporal Davis will soon be leaving Clinton, and was thanked by council for all of his efforts in the community. Council wished him luck in his new position.

The Medieval War that usually takes place in Clinton each summer had to be cancelled this year due to the Elephant Hill wildfire. After hearing about the Evacuation Alert and Order issued for Clinton, the self-titled "Medieval Friends of the Clinton War" created pins to support the village that they love.

The Medieval Friends of Clinton managed to raise $180 in pin sales, and have forwarded the entirety of those funds to the Village. A hearty "thank you" must be expressed on behalf of all village residents.

Council addressed a recommendation that the Village endorse a top-up to the Volunteer Fire Department membership allocation for 2017, to be paid from the Village of Clinton Fire Department Reserve Fund, with any remaining funds to be paid from the Village of Clinton.

Fire department volunteers are paid a stipend semi-annually for their regular attendance at practice, training, and fire call-outs, but this is not considered a paid wage.

This year, when the Elephant Hill wildfire threatened our Village, volunteers from the fire department stayed to protect homes and businesses within the Clinton fire protection area for two-and-a-half weeks.

Since this level of commitment is considered well beyond the average expected volunteer effort, council has been asked to consider additional compensation, to recognize the dedication of our volunteer firefighters.

The fire department's recommendation notes that structural firefighters in the field are paid $41 per hour. Councillor Marchant suggested a $30 per hour compensation, but found no seconder for his recommendation.

After discussion, council agreed to compensate the fire department members for their time spent working to protect the Village during evacuation. The compensation amount, however, was left to be determined.

Councillor Park noted that the volunteers' expectations for compensation were unclear. Council has invited fire department members to meet for a discussion to better understand their position.

A special meeting of council will be held on Monday, September 18 with four members of the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department to discuss the recent Request for Funding Top-Up Addendum. Council will allow a full discussion with the fire department representatives, and endorses the motion made at the September 13 meeting, setting a one-time payment, without prejudice, based on the rates set out in Bylaw 423.

Spirit of Clinton holds Annual General Meeting

The Spirit of Clinton Committee held its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, September 14 at the Clinton Memorial Hall, with elections held for committee positions. Sandi Burrage was re-elected as Committee Chair, and the committee discussed the possibility of bringing back the popular Variety Talent Show to the village.

Music in the Park returns

Music in the Park returns this September with a great lineup to entertain the Village of Clinton. On Saturday, September 23, Jeremy Willis and Katie Kidwell will perform in Reg Conn Park from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

On September 30, Clinton residents are invited to a Community Concert in the park featuring Barney Bentall, Dustin Bentall, and Kendel Carson. The event will take place at 7 p.m. in Reg Conn Park. A concession will be available.