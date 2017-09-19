NONA Clubhouse campaign chairperson Archie Stroh (from left), NONA executive director Helen Armstrong and Kal Tire president Robert Foord cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open the new NONA Foord Clubhouse, named in honour and memory of Foord’s parents, Tom and Norah, longtime NONA supporters. (NONA photo)

The North Okanagan Neurological Association (NONA) officially opened its incredible new clubhouse facility Friday.

The Foord Clubhouse is named in honour and memory of longtime NONA supporters Norah and Tom Foord. Their son Robert, president of Kal Tire (the company Tom Foord founded), was on hand at the official opening ceremony to help cut the ribbon.