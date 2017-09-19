Saira Waters and Tasha Noble host the fifth annual Raise the Roof for Shelter event Friday, Sept. 22 at the Robert Bateman Centre. (Submitted photo)

The team at Modern Real Estate ups the stakes for its fifth consecutive Raise the Roof for Shelter event.

"We did about $7,500 in two hours last year so we're looking to do $10,000 this year," said Tasha Medve, one of the Oak Bay realtors behind the annual event.

The catered function serves as a fundraiser in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. That in turn supports four Victoria-area women's shelters – Victoria Women's Transition House, Margaret Lawrence House, Sooke Transition House Society and the Cridge Centre for the Family.

Raise the Roof is the pinnacle of year-long endeavours for Medve and Modern partner Saira Waters. They attend other functions, donate portions of their sales commissions to support shelters and take part in charity challenges, actively advocate for the facilities they support, and host their own fundraising parties and classes.

"Our fundraiser is unique because 100 per cent of the money raised will go directly back into our community to support these local shelters," Medve said.

The mixer style evening includes hors d'oeuvres by Kitchens of Distinction, cash bar and a silent auction featuring a high percentage of local businesses.

"We have a wonderful silent auction this year, many wonderful Oak Bay businesses donated this year," Medve said

That is in large party because of sponsorship by The Mortgage Group, Harbour Air and the Bateman Centre.

Entry is always by donation, and while they prefer RSVP it's not mandatory.

"We don't want people to think if they don't RSVP they can't just come," Medve said. "You can RSVP or just show up with friends. Right now we know we have 60 to 70 people coming but it always kind of doubles. Show up and bring friends but space is limited so don't come too late."

RSVP for the event, Sept. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Robert Bateman Centre, and learn more at modernrev.com/events.html.