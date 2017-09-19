Langley residents can celebrate their waterways at the BC Rivers Day Community Festival which kicks off a local series of events to spotlight the importance of water.

The Township's Rivers Day festival is Sunday at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, 21200 Fraser Hwy. It kicks off Water Week.

Beavers are the theme of this year's BC Rivers Day, decided by the Outdoor Recreation Council in honour of the nation's 150th birthday.

"This is the first year that this species is in the spotlight," said Township environmental coordinator Meaghan Norton Daniel. "Beavers are the engineering masters of our waterways and are important to Canada's history and to our ecosystem."

The BC Rivers Day Community Festival has been held for close to three decades to encourage people to appreciate rivers and learn how to protect the environment.

The Sept. 24 festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free.

"The arboretum is home to the Langley Demonstration Garden, the Nicomekl River, lush natural habitat, and trees," Norton Daniel said. "Its central location makes it easy for residents to participate in BC Rivers Day, and the sturdy trails of the park provide access to all – whether they are walking, wheeling, or riding."

Limited parking will be available on site with unlimited free parking at the nearby Langley Secondary School.

A free community shuttle will take visitors between the school and the arboretum every 15 minutes. Free valet bike parking will also be provided to encourage guests to cycle to the eco-friendly festival.

Once people arrive, there's lots to do.

Bobs and Lolo perform for the kids and there's live entertainment throughout the festival.

People can climb a wall, build a birdhouse, pan for gold with Yukon Dan, have their faces painted, and check out animal displays.

A free hot dog barbecue will take place from 11:30 a.m. until supplies last. Guests are encouraged to bring their own reusable drink containers for water, and the Gypsy Trunk will be on site for those who would like to purchase vegan fare or drinks.

Water Weeks

Rivers Day is held every year on the last Sunday of September, and helps kick off WaterWeeks.

This year's WaterWeeks events include the Fishy Finale and Coquitlam Watershed Tour on Sept. 30, a Farm Fresh Bus Tour on Oct. 1, Our Water BC on Oct. 5, a Wetland Walk on Oct. 7, and an Invasive Plant Pull and Streamside Clean Up on Oct. 8. A film screening will take place Oct. 11, and Dig In Treeplanting at the Jackman Wetlands will conclude WaterWeeks on Oct. 14.

All Water Weeks are free but require registration in advance. Contact exec_director@leps.bc.ca or 604-532-3511 about registration or with questions.

More details are at tol.ca/waterweeks.