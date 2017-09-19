  • Connect with Us

Sto:lo Tourism offers an intro to archeology

Introduction to Archeology takes place Thursday, Sept. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Sto:lo Resource and Research Management Centre. (Facebook photo)
  Sep 19, 2017

Sto:lo Tourism and Cultural Education presents its next event in the Cultural Experience Series this Thursday.

At Introduction to Archeology, guests will learn about artifacts through a presentation and various artifact displays. People are also invited to bring their own artifacts to learn more about them from the archaeology team. There will also be an on-site tour of the longhouse, pit house, archaeology lab, gallery and interpretive centre.

Introduction to Archeology takes place ​Thursday, Sept. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Sto:lo Resource and Research Management Centre (building #10) at 7201 Vedder Rd.

This is a free cultural experience for the whole family to enjoy. Light refreshments will be available. Hosted by the SRRMC archaeology team. Email: stolo.tourism@stolonation.bc.ca for more information.

