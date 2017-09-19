  • Connect with Us

Job fair in Sidney today

Prospective employees speak with more than 20 employers at the Beacon Community Services Job Fair in Sidney on Sept. 19. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

  • by  Steven Heywood - Peninsula News Review
  •  posted Sep 19, 2017 at 12:55 PM— updated Sep 19, 2017 at 1:02 PM

Beacon Community Services in Sidney is hosting is Job Fair today at the SHOAL Centre.

More than 20 employers from various industries — tourism and hospitality to health care and military — are at the centre until 2 p.m. today, meeting with prospective employees.

Community Liaison Co-ordinator for BCS, Ashley Legebokow says people of any age group or background is welcome to bring their resumes down the the SHOAL Centre in Resthaven Drive. Just be prepared for a potential job interview.

Beacon Community Services is hosting their Job Fair in conjunction with their 35th anniversary of delivering employment services on the Peninsula. The free event takes place Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the SHOAL Centre on Resthaven Drive in Sidney and it's on until 2 p.m. today.

