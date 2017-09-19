September 1965: Changes on the horizon for the Agassiz Fall Fair as committee considers gearing entertainment to youth and adding more parking spaces.

September, 1965

Good Weather, Crowd For Fair

Agassiz Fall Fair is still a favorite with the weatherman, but it was a near thing Saturday with pouring rain in the morning just as things got underway.

The rest of the day was pleasant, although without much sun, and a good crowd stayed on the grounds both afternoon and evening.

Gate receipts were higher than last year, and most games did better also. Only disappointment was the dance, with the young crowd on the grounds declining to take part because the music wasn't rock and roll. Since the adults were not out in their usual numbers the committee may consider a change in this regard.

Entries in most classes were good. Some came in from as far away as New Westminster. Parade entries were fewer.

The calf donated by Burgess Feeds was won by Howard Lunt of Agassiz, with Don Mathers of Abbotsford taking the second prize of $15 merchandise at Acton Kilbys store.

Council Planning To Provide More Parking For Fairgrounds

Kent Council is going to do something about improved parking for the Fall Fair. Councillor John Broughall raised the question at Mondays council meeting and Reeve Wes Johnson, who is looking after parks, said he would see what could be done. He thought the municipality might be wise to buy another acre for parking.