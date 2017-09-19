Castlegar Communities in Bloom (CIB) organizers came back from the 2017 National/International Communities in Bloom Symposium and Awards Ceremonies in Ottawa-Gatineau with a 5 Bloom, Bronze rating for Castlegar and several other recognition.

When the CIB judges came through back in July, they evaluated the city on its tidiness, environmental action, heritage conservation, urban forestry, landscape and floral displays.

Castlegar competed in the Class of Champions, Medium category this year.

"We were disappointed we didn't win the category, the point system becomes very tight at that level," said Castlegar CIB president Darlene Kalawsky. "But I think that our program is doing a lot for our community. We are going to ramp up and keep going with the program."

Castlegar also received an Outstanding Achievement Award for the Scotts Turf Builder Landscape Award. This award is a national award that includes all entry categories.

"It involves the development of how your community does in terms of your hardscape and softscape," explained Kalawsky.

"It is difficult to win — it shows how well your city is doing what they are doing in implementing programs like the bench memorial program, the tree memorial program, the bear-resistant garbage cans — those types of things plus the maintenance of the roads, your trails — that's all considered under the landscape category," added Kalawsky.

Castlegar was also short-listed for a Canada 150 award for their bicycle display and a floral award, but didn't win those categories.

Castlegar's submission for the Claudette Savaria Bursary Award for a horticulture student was selected as the wining entry. University of Saskatchewan student Matt Carr, from Beasley, B.C. will receive the $1,000 award.

"We have an amazing team of volunteers," said Kalawsky. "We are open to new volunteers always, because we would always like to expand the program. Out volunteers are very incredible, they are very devoted to the program — I can't say enough about them. They do amazing things because they have a passion for the program."

"I am extremely proud of the support from volunteers, our city administration and public works staff, working together to showcase our incredible community," Kalawsky said.