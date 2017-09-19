Families can try out the international foods tasting station during the Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day this Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be lots of activities as well as learning at the annual event.

The Langley Community Services Society and many others are involved in at the event that takes place at the LCSS office, 5339 207th St.

People can enjoy a free barbecue, free international food tasting station, prizes and activities for children including a bouncy castle, giant slide, arts and crafts, face painting, games and more.

The fair will also feature: