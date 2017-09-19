- Home
Lanterns signify support for those facing blood cancers
Eva Maas, left, with Genevieve Pring (back) Layla, Cassidy and Stephanie Flegg, and Chris Olstead show their support for the fight against leukemia and cancer during the Light the Night event last week at Windsor Park. Participants carried either a white lantern for blood cancer patients and survivors, red for supporters, and gold in memory of loved ones lost. (Octavian Lacatusu/Oak Bay News)
Walkers showed their support for the fight against leukemia and other blood cancers during the Light the Night event Friday (Sept. 15) at Windsor Park. Participants carried either a white lantern for blood cancer patients andsurvivors, red for supporters, and gold in memory of loved ones lost.
