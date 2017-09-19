  • Connect with Us

Learn where you might be able to help Maple Ridge

Have some spare time and maybe a little bit of knowledge?

The City of Maple Ridge could use your help.

It's hosting an interactive session for Maple Ridge residents to show how volunteering can make a difference – to both the community and whoever gives their time.

A civic volunteer information session will be held Thursday Sept. 21, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Fraser Room at the Maple Ridge Library. Everyone is welcome to the free information session that can help discover a role that works for him or her.

Call 604-467-7325 or e-mail volunteer@mapleridge.ca.

