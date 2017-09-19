Thousands of British Columbians celebrate BC Rivers Day on the last Sunday in September each year, making it Canada's largest river appreciation event.

This year marks the 37th annual BC River's Day celebration, which has also expanded to an international event (World Rivers Day). The growth and support for this event can be attributed to British Columbians' growing concern for the state of local waterways. BC Rivers Day generates public awareness about British Columbia's waterways and provides a positive opportunity for local groups such as Tsolum River Restoration Society to show why our local waterways are important.

This year, Tsolum River Restoration Society is partnering with Comox Valley Nature Kids to co-host a free guided family walk, salmon spawning viewing, and fish cut-out painting session at Tsolum Spirit Park, located at 6206 Tsolum River Road, on Sunday Sept. 24 from 1-3 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Learn about the salmon life cycle, create a painted fish cut-out to take home, look for pink salmon spawning at the Dove Creek and Tsolum River confluence, and participate in an all-ages scavenger hunt. The walk will end on the banks of the Tsolum River.

For more information about the watershed walk, go to www.tsolumriver.org or contact Caroline at trrs.educationoutreach@gmail.com or by phone at 250-897-4670. To find out more about other events taking place around B.C., visit http://orcbc.ca/pro_bcriversday.htm, and for more information about World River's Day visit http://worldriversday.com/

Pink salmon cout

Every fall, Tsolum River Restoration Society organizes volunteers who are placed into teams and assigned segments of the river to count the returning pink salmon. Our first count is planned for B.C. and World Rivers Day on Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon. If you are interested in walking the river to count salmon please contact Angela at trrs.projectcoord@gmail.com or by phone at 250-650-7637 for more information and to sign up. We may be counting fish Oct 1 as well. Volunteers should be able to wade in the river for a few hours and must be over five feet tall. We do have some waders available to sign out.

Tsolum River Restoration Society has been working hard since its formation in 1998 to restore the habitat and fish stocks in the Tsolum River. A large pink salmon run is expected this year, and there are many fish in the river already. Help us to celebrate our beautiful rivers in the Comox Valley on September 24th by either joining our walk or by counting salmon, and know that you are part of a BC wide and international celebration of our vital rivers.