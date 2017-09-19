Parents, students and community members will celebrate the opening of a new wheelchair-friendly play area at McMillan Elementary.

The playground includes a glider that allows interactive play and features ample room for two wheelchair passengers, as well as twin bench seating to accommodate peers, friends or family. The Abbotsford school district received $30,000 in funding from the Rick Hansen Foundation's Access4All Program.

The opening celebration and ribbon-cutting will take place Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a special performance by Juno Award-winning children's performer Norman Foote. There will also be face-painting, balloon-twisting, food, a magician and more.

"The uniqueness of this project moves beyond accessibility to breaking the barriers and being completely inclusive, allowing all children and members of the community to play interactively together," said Desiree Gould, who spearheaded the project. "This is the first of its kind in Abbotsford, setting the example for our entire community and creating change for the future."