- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Crash Palace Cowboys play Tour de Rock fundraiser
HASH(0xbeaea4)
The Crash Palace Cowboys rocked out all night long at the new Kwa'lilas Hotel bar "Nax'id" for a great cause, a Tour de Rock fundraiser for local Tri-Port rider Sandra Boyd. The event also featured a silent auction with $7,000 worth of items. Check out the Gazette next week for an interview with the Cowboys and to see how much was raised.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.