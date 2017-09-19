  • Connect with Us

<p>With approximately 240 participants coming out to Gyro Park in Trail, Sunday’s Terry Fox Run raised 11,000, one of its highest amounts in recent years. Along with the fun run/walk, the crowd was also treated to the annual tug-of-war contests pitting local kids versus members of the Trail Smoke Eaters and Kootenay Boundary firefighters versus a fire crew from Teck Trail Operations. The regional firefighters won their challenge against their Teck brethren while the army of young kids showed the Smokies who has the most pull in the city. Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year Ray Tenisci was the honorary starter for this year’s event while Natasha Lockey led the crowd warm-up with held from members of the Smoke Eaters.</p> -

Greater Trail's Terry Fox Run raised $11,000 on Sunday

