LEAP of fun in Fruitvale

<p>On Tuesday, Sept. 26, the community is invited to a ribbon-cutting celebration of the new LEAP: Learn, Explore, Active, Play playground project at Fruitvale Elementary School. The event is part of the school’s open house and barbeque, with ribbon cutting slated for 5:30 p.m. Last fall, three newly newly acclaimed PAC volunteers, Chantel Haessel, Robyn Tremblay, and Paul Terpstra, took on the planning, funding, and implementation challenges of the much needed playground upgrade. Terpstra said, “We were in way over our heads, but with our eyes focused on our children and towards making our school and community better through this infrastructure upgrade, the playground is built … now we get to see pretty much the entire younger group of kids swarming, learning and playing on this structure.” </p> -

  •  posted Sep 19, 2017 at 2:31 AM— updated Sep 19, 2017 at 3:00 AM

The new LEAP: Learn, Explore, Active, Play playground project in Fruitvale is now complete

