PHOTO: Roadside Harvest Social
Craft beers were ready for the tasting during the opening of the Roadside Harvest Social on Saturday at a 10-acre property at 36737 North Parallel Rd. (the same site where the popular Tulip Festival takes place in the spring). The event continues weekends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 16, and includes three different corn mazes. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Event returned Saturday to 10-acre Abbotsford property
