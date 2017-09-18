Four new BC Transit Vicinity buses are coming to the Comox Valley this fall.

The new buses are made by Grande West Transportation International Ltd., based in Aldergrove. The 30-foot medium duty buses will help better meet the transit needs of the communities they serve as they perform better and have more safety features than the current fleet of buses.

Each Vicinity bus can seat 24 passengers with room for another 20 standees. There is also space for two mobility aids. The new buses are equipped with front and rear doors for more efficient operation and easier access on and off the bus by customers.

"These new Vicinity buses include many of the benefits of a large bus in a smaller, more efficient package, and will help to deliver effective transit service in a cost-effective manner," said Bruce Jolliffe, chair of the Comox Valley Regional District.

Each bus will cost approximately $319,000, and is funded by the Province of BC and the Comox Valley Regional District through BC Transit's local government lease fee program.

"The new buses will help us better connect people and communities in the Comox Valley," said Manuel Achadinha, BC Transit President and Chief Executive Officer. "Customers will see and hear a difference with the new buses as they are more effective and efficient."

The new buses will also have active closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras to improve the safety of our customers and drivers. Cameras have been installed on buses in many other communities throughout B.C.

"Our government is committed to investing in transit – it makes services accessible and life more affordable for British Columbians," said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. "We anticipate the inclusion of CCTV cameras on these buses will improve the safety of everyone on board."

Details about the CCTV camera program can be found at bctransit.com/privacy.

The introduction of these four vehicles replace older vehicles in the fleet.

More details about the Comox Valley Transit System can be found at bctransit.com/comox-valley.