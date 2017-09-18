- Home
Boston terrier walk planned in Langley Oct. 1
Pixabay photo
A parade of furry friends is coming to Langley next month.
On Oct. 1, join the Boston Terrier Fanciers of B.C. as they host a Boston terrier walk at Derby Reach Regional Park.
The walk will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at Edgewater Bar, 21801 Allard Cres.
