The Langley Heritage Society is offering an opportunity to learn more about First Nations archaeological finds, aviation from the First World War and Vancouver life in the 1890s, with their fall speakers series.

The season launches this Tuesday, Sept. 26, with speaker Brian Pegg, an archaeologist with Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

Pegg has explore indigenous cultures in B.C., Ontario, the Northwest Territories and California, and will share stories from recent fieldwork and excavations in the Fraser Canyon involving the Spuzzum and Boston Bar First Nations. He will also discuss how the Gold Rush and Canyon War of 1858 affected indigenous people.

The event will be held at Milner Church, 6716 216 St., at 7:30 p.m.

Other speakers this fall include Allan Snowie, leader of the Vimy Ridge Flight Team, and Vancouver historian John Atkin.

For more information on the Speaker Series, click here.