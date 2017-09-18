The Chemainus Harvest House Food Bank will soon be receiving a hefty cheque courtesy of the Cowichan Valley Autos music trivia tournament Sept. 9 in Duncan.

Jeff Harrison, who also hosts music trivia at the Horseshoe Bay Inn in Chemainus with Stephen Parson on Friday nights, ran the tournament with a commitee that included his wife Shelley Harrison, Stephen and Larry Parson, Lynn Smith and Jen Phare.

Harrison and Stephen Parson will be conducting 50-50 draws the next several weeks on Friday nights to pad the total before making the donation. Last year's contribution from the tournament and draws amounted to $2,470.

"Our goal is to get more than last year," said Harrison. "Every year you've got to get more and more.

"The Food Bank's near and dear to my heart."

The money collected will be donated to Harvest House sometime after mid-November.

The tournament required players to identify song titles, artrists and years of peak chart performance plus quizzes and trivia questions. It featured 16 teams of six players each.

The School of Rock team topped the standings for the fourth year in a row.

"It was so much fun," enthused Harrison.

"It was such a nice finale, all the money raised."

Another tournament on Sept. 16 run by the Bodger family realized proceeds of more than $8,000 for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

The Potluckers, composed of many of the same players as School of Rock but with additions since teams could carry a maximum of eight, also prevailed in the tournament for the fourth straight time.

But it was all about the fundraising, first and foremost, and players dug deep to pass the highest individual amount raised from the previous five tournaments by a substantial margin.

A significant number of Chemainus and Crofton residents played in one or both tournaments. There must be something about music trivia fever in this area.

They included: Kathy and Dale Irving; Val Verkaik; Dee Gallant; Leonette and Rick Gibbons; Croftonites Charlotte and Steve Fisher and others.