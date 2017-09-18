Colin Llewellyn, 8, (left) and his brother Simon Llewellyn,10, sign copies of the BCSPCA book of thanks with Cheri Carrier of the Pink Room Art Studio who initiated the project. The books are available to sign at the Delainey Centre Mall adjacent to the Pink Room Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. They will also be available for people to sign at the Stampede Association’s Wildfire Relief fundraiser in the Stampede Grounds Sept. 29/30. Gaeil Farrar photo

Williams Lake and area residents continue to have the opportunity to express their gratitude to front-line workers on the wildfires this summer in thank-you books that will be delivered to the represented organizations.

Initiated by Cheri Carrier at the Pink Room Art Studio there are 20 thank you books for people to sign, tell their stories in, add a picture or two and/or colour in their message with one of the stamps in Carrier's collection.

"People can also write stories about how they have been affected by the wildfires and how the organization helped them through it," Carrier said. "I am hoping for more people to come and sign the books for the remainder of the month."

Books of thanks have been created for all of the fire departments within the Cariboo Regional District, Salvation Army, Red Cross, School District 27, BCSPCA, Williams Lake Trail Riders, Cariboo Regional District and City of Williams Lake, various other companies and agencies as well as the cities of Prince George, Quesnel, Kamloops and Vernon which hosted evacuees.

The eight-by-10-inch sketch books were donated for the project by Opus Art Supplies and their covers were decorated by Carrier.

The books were first available for the public to sign at the Thank You and Welcome Home event held in Boitanio Park Saturday, Aug. 19 after the evacuation order for Williams Lake was lifted.

The books are now available to sign in the Delainey Centre Mall Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carrier said she will also have the books available at the Stampede Association's Wildfire Relief event Saturday, Sept. 30 in the enclosure behind the Grandstand in the Stampede Grounds. That fundraising event for non-profit community groups that lost fundraising opportunities due to the wildfires will feature two evenings of music with a beer garden, an auction, community breakfast and barbecue dinner along with children's events runs Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30 in conjunction with the BCRA Barrel Racing Finals taking place in the Stampede Grounds the same weekend.

Carrier is also assembling four photography albums with pictures of fires and operations, one each for the RCMP, Cariboo Fire Centre, City of Williams Lake and Cariboo Regional District.

She is collecting pictures from the public and various public sites.

Carrier can be reached at 778-412-9449 or by email at thepinkroom@shaw.ca.