One-hundred judges participated in selecting the winners in the second annual Best Smoked Salmon in Canada Contest, held last Sunday at the Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre.

The judges, who each paid $5 to participate, tasted the 11 samples of smoked salmon, identified only by number, and then cast their ballots.

First prize winner, taking home the William and Sarah Vowles Perpetual Challenge trophy was Ryan Kunce of Gibsons, B.C. who not only took the honours this year, but had done so last year as well. His sample was labelled No. 9.

Second, labelled No. 10, went to Kyle Poirier of Vancouver Island Lodge, and third, labelled No. 8, went to Brian Wallace, both entries from Sooke.

The event also featured live entertainment and food and was a fundraiser for Juan de Fuca Salmon restoration Society.