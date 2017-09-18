Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen takes a dip in the pool using the new ladder, designed to make swimming easier for a wider variety of people. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

Working a walker on her way off the pool deck Monday morning (Sept. 18) Elizabeth Ormiston stumbled on a new device aimed to make her life easier.

A regular at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre, the walker gets her to both the pool and a the gym for her daily workouts as Ormiston rehabilitates after knee surgery. She was the first to try the new easy ladder donated by the Rotary Club of Oak Bay.

Designed for people with limited mobility, the ladder looks much like a wide stairway. It was suggested by a patron, says Janet Barclay, manager of recreation and culture, and Rotary took it from there.

"Once again the Rotary Club of Oak Bay has come through to provide support which improves the recreation opportunities for all," she said. "They are great supporters of recreation in Oak Bay."

It can be placed in, and removed from, the pool with ease and helps swimmers who have difficulty accessing the pool with the current steep narrow ladder with high rungs ensuring all swimmers have easy access to and from the water.

"This is a great solution for the Oak Bay pool," said Caitlin Carlson, aquatic co-ordinator. "Its removability will allow the pool's various swims and programs to run as usual while allowing easier entry and exit to the Continuous Lane during the Early Bird and Leisure and Length Swims. We hope these new stairs will eliminate an access barrier in this area of the pool so more of the community can access the pool and its wide range of health benefits."

"This is a great facility Oak Bay Rec centre, I know because i use it, and have used it for many years," said Rotary president Wendy Townsend. "It's our pleasure to be part of this."

Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen, who cut the ribbon alongside Townsend, said Oak Bay can always rely on Rotary.

"It's contributed so wonderfully to Oak Bay, the water park comes to mind, Windsor Park comes to mind. You're there when we need you," Jensen said. "It means a lot to our users and it will be a wonderful addition to making our facility more accessible."