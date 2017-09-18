Joe Roberts set out on his trek across Canada in May 2016 and will arrive in Langley next week with his customized shopping cart. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Sometimes you'll find an ordinary Joe will do almost anything for a bit of attention.

And when they're getting behind a good cause, some will push even harder… and farther.

Joe Roberts has been pushing a shopping cart across Canada for the past 16 months, starting from St. John's, Newfoundland, on May 1, 2016.

His Push for a Change campaign, geared towards ending youth homelessness, will come through Langley next Wednesday, Sept. 27, near the end of his journey to Vancouver.

While he's here, he'll be joined on his push by Langley residents who want to help him further his cause.

The Rotary Club of Langley Central, along with Langley Secondary School, and others, is arranging a walking welcome for Roberts.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation or gather pledges for Roberts's anti-youth-homelessness cause can walk with him and his shopping cart from Langley City Hall to LSS, where he will explain the special challenges of youth homelessness and his fight to end it.

The walk from City hall starts at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Rides are being arranged to get walkers back to the hall afterwards. Those who can arrange to carpool with friends between the two venues will be appreciated.

Half of the donations and pledges raised will go directly to The Push For Change Foundation, and the other half is slated for the local Encompass Support Services and the Langley Youth Hub.

Pledges can be made through Chimp.

Homeless as a youth

Roberts's Push for Change is literally about saving others from his own childhood experience.

Roberts was homeless as a youth, and his shopping cart push across Canada has been raising awareness and dollars to put an end to youth homelessness throughout the country.

His endeavour has profound meaning for Langley, as he makes his way through this community as it continues to develop a youth homelessness strategy, including creation of the Langley Youth Hub.

The more than 160 youth who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in Langley can find medical care, substance misuse counselling and prevention programs, mental health counselling, education, and other support programs at the Hub.

"The key to ending youth homelessness is in prevention combined with emergency services and sustainable housing," said Roberts, speaking from his personal experience.

"Often the issue of prevention is one that is overlooked, but it's the one that offers the best hope for helping young people transition safely into adulthood."

Keep up with Joe Roberts on Facebook.