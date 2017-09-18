Morning Star Staff

The request is simple, bring a bag of food to your local food bank, take a video or picture of it, and challenge five friends to donate too. It's called the One Bag Challenge, and Lieutenant Stefan Reid, of the Vernon Salvation Army is hoping residents will once again support the local food bank by dropping off groceries for those in need. The challenge, which was kicked off in Vernon last year by Major Akbal Mund, is run in conjunction with Food Banks BC Hunger Awareness week, a national initiative aimed at raising awareness about hunger in Canada. Between Sept. 18 and 22, food banks across the country hold events to tell the story of the work they do, and the stories of Canadians assisted by food banks.

"The Salvation Army has been extremely busy this year and our number of families assisted this year is well in excess of 1,400 already," Reid said in an email on Sept. 18.

For those who wish to donate a bag of groceries, milk, baby formula, diapers, breads, boxed grains (rice,cereal, pastas, peanut butter, school time snacks, soups and pasta sauces, are needed. For more information call 250-549-4111 or visit www.vernonhouseofhope.com. Bags can be dropped off at the food bank at 3303 32nd Ave. Vernon during operation hours Mon. - Thurs.