Peter Short, Kira’s father, sits on the back organizer Penny Martin’s bike during the inaugural Ride for Kira on Sunday. (Contributed)

Motorcycle and car enthusiasts paid tribute on Sunday to a little girl who lost her battle with cancer in August.

Kira Short passed away on Aug. 15 after battling a tumour on her neck for two years.

More than 66 participants took part in the inaugural Ride For Kira, which travelled from the Tim Horton's parking lot at 207th Street and Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge to B.C. Children's Hospital in Vancouver.

"We didn't' get as many people as we thought. I think it was because the weather forecast was calling for terrible, terrible weather. Bikers can be finicky when it comes to bad weather," said organizer Penny Martin.

"It rained a little tiny bit on our way to Children's Hospital, then he heavens opened. We were all saying that Kira was overwhelmed with what was happening and just let out the tears big time," she said.

honour ride

The riders and their passengers left Tim Horton's at 10 a.m., first doing an honour ride through Maple Ridge Cemetery, where six-year-old Kira Short is buried, before heading to SilverCity in Coquitlam, where there was a hot dog barbecue and live entertainment.

As the procession of motorcycles and classic cars entered the cemetery they were each given a purple or pink carnation to put on Kira's grave, where there was a basket of purple ribbons. Each person then took a ribbon and tied it to the adjacent fence.

honour ride 2

Following that there was a moment of silence before the procession of vehicles carried on their ride under a Ridge Meadows RCMP escort to Pitt River Road and the Mary Hill Bypass.

"They had no notice. They were at Tim Horton's to grab a coffee and they said, we are going to work this out for you guys. Absolutely one million per cent came through for us," said Martin of the police escort.

More than $4,000 was raised at the event, including the proceeds from a silent auction and from the sales of Ride For Kira bracelets, pins and ribbons and hot dogs, juice and water at the barbecue.

There was also a raffle for a trip for two anywhere WestJet flies. That was won by Kira's grandmother, and her grandfather won the 50/50, which he donated back.

grandfather tweet

Trophies were handed out for best paint, best custom, best vintage and best metric.

Martin won a trophy for best trike.

Around 40 motorcycles drove all the way to Vancouver.

At B.C. Children's the group filled three cafeteria trolleys with brand new toys to be donated to the oncology department.

Martin is honoured by the amount of support from the biker community.

"It's usually somebody that rides that gets that kind of honour. It was an honour to do it for her for sure," said Martin.

Going forward the ride will be held on the closest Sunday to Kira's passing.

Next year it will be held on Aug. 12.

Show and Shine winners:

• Don Emary for best custom;

• Geoff Hackett for best sporty;

• Christina Chartrand for best pain.