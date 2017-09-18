- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
The Luxton Fall Fair in photos
Kids take a spin on the mose ride at the Luxton Fall Fair on Sunday. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)
Hundreds of people attended the Luxton Fall Fair at the fairgrounds in Langford this weekend. The fair included games, rides, sand drags, exhibitions and demonstrations, as well as canning and baking competitions.Clockwise: Two-and-a-half-year-old Emmalynn Cranz tries her hand at the fishing game on Sunday, four-and-a-half-year-old Peyton Brahan enjoys a motorcycle ride, and a group of youth take a ride on the sizzler.
(Photos by Kendra Wong
/News Gazette staff)
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.