Kids take a spin on the mose ride at the Luxton Fall Fair on Sunday. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Hundreds of people attended the Luxton Fall Fair at the fairgrounds in Langford this weekend. The fair included games, rides, sand drags, exhibitions and demonstrations, as well as canning and baking competitions.

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

Clockwise: Two-and-a-half-year-old Emmalynn Cranz tries her hand at the fishing game on Sunday, four-and-a-half-year-old Peyton Brahan enjoys a motorcycle ride, and a group of youth take a ride on the sizzler.

(Photos by Kendra Wong

/News Gazette staff)