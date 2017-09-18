If truth be told, a dog on a golf course likely won't cause as much trouble as a rambunctious golfer on a wayward cart.

Instead of feeling guilty for leaving Sparky at home while you spend a sunny Sunday afternoon on the green, why not take your four-legged fur baby with you?

Predator Ridge Resort's second annual dog friendly golf tournament, which gets underway on Sunday, Sept. 24 offers pet lovers a chance to enjoy a relaxing day of golf, while helping Fido's furry friends in need.

The event,which launched in 2016 as a way to promote Predator Ridge as a pet friendly community and encourage people to support local charities, includes 9-hole shotgun golf, obstacles, photo ops, course pools as well as beer and a Barking BBQ lunch.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Paws it Forward, a Kelowna-based non-profit organization that works to rescue, rehabilitate and find loving homes for dogs that have been surrendered, abused, neglected, or abandoned.

Though golf enthusiasts are encouraged to register for the event, Carmen Lindsay, lifestyle and recreation director for Predator Ridge notes that dog lovers of all pedigrees are welcome on Sunday, provided they register by Thursday, Sept.21.

"If you're not a a golfer you can still support the event, " said Lindsay. "We a pet friendly scavenger hunt option for those who don't want to golf, but still want a fun day out with their pet."

The $35 registration fee for the scavenger hunt, she added, also includes the beer and the Barking BBQ lunch.

Lindsay says the tournament is just one piece of the resort's efforts to promote inclusivity and create less barriers for those living with or travelling with a pet.

The resort's most notable effort made headlines in 2014 when they launched Golf With Your Dog Sundays, which allows golfers to sign up for dog-friendly tee times after 4 p.m. every Sunday. Lindsay says the resort is currently one of two dog-friendly courses in Canada [the other course is in Airdrie, Alta.] and the first of its kind in the Okanagan.

And though the concept of teeing off with Rin Tin Tin is a novelty to Canadians, in some parts of Europe it's almost considered a tradition.

In Europe about 50 per cent of golf courses allow dogs on them, and in the United Kingdom, dogs are a fairly common sight at old links courses. The concept stems from the practice of land-owning families for whom fox hunting was an important pastime.

In regard to the upcoming tournament at Predator Ridge, Lindsay says it's all about fun in the sun with your dog.

"It's a walk for your dog and a chance for you to get to do something you love, and the dogs get to be out there with you. We have had nothing but good feedback on it so we hope to see everyone out on the 24th."

The second annual Petador Classic is set for this Sun. at Predator Ridge Resort. Golf with your dog begins with a shot-gun start at 2 p.m. and includes 9-hole shotgun golf followed by beer and a barbeque lunch. Cost is $70 per person. To participate in the scavenger hunt only the cost is $35 per person and includes beer and a barbeque lunch. The pet-friendly scavenger hunt begins at 3 p.m.

Advanced online registration is required for this event. To register visit store@predatorridge.com. For more details contact Carmen Lindsay by email at clindsay@predatorridge.com