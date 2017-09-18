The last Sunday of September is World Rivers Day, a day to celebrate the world's waterways and trees and their importance to all life on earth.

This year the city, Nanaimo Area Land Trust and Nanaimo River Watershed Roundtable will host a number of tours and activities, both before and on World Rivers Day (Sept. 24).

World Rivers Day events, including live Music by The Downward Dawgs, TerraZetto and Dave Hart, will happen at the Bowen Park lower picnic shelter on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tree vouchers will also be on sale for $20 so people can plant a tree on their properties to celebrate National Tree Day (Sept. 27) when the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation will host a tree planting ceremony at Merle Logan Field.

World Rivers Day was founded by world-renowned rivers advocate and British Columbian, Mark Angelo. The first event was held in 2005. This year several million people in more than 60 countries will celebrate World Rivers Day.

National Tree Day has been celebrated since 1992 and provides an opportunity to do something positive for the environment and reconnect with nature.