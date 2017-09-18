Members of Abbotsford 4-H recently participated in an exchange with 4-H members from Ontario.

Members of Abbotsford 4-H recently participated in an exchange trip with 4-H members from Hamilton and Wentworth, Ontario.

The exchange began at the end of July, when the Ontario group arrived in Abbotsford for 10 days.

Their adventures together included learning about B.C. history by visiting the Gulf of Georgia Cannery and Britannia Mines.

They also visited the Steveston cannery, where they learned about the B.C. fishing industry, and volunteered at the Fraser Valley Gleaners, where they helped cut vegetables to serve 16,000 people.

They also organized and led all the children's games for the BC Holstein branch picnic, took the Sea to Sky gondola ride to a hike to Lindeman Lake, went swimming in Chilliwack Lake, and spent a day at the Cultus Lake Waterslides.

The Abbotsford group then travelled to Ontario on Aug. 8 for a nine-day stay.

The visit there included visits to the Haida war ship, the Hamilton Museum and Dundurn Castle.

They also volunteered at Tiffany Falls by picking up garbage along pathways, spent a day learning about Lake Ontario, went swimming in Lake Erie, visited Canada's Wonderland and viewed a Blue Jays baseball game from the CN Tower.

The Abbotsford group raised more than $10,000 to help fund the trip by participating in activities such as packing groceries; holding a bottle, clothing and battery drive; and holding a paintball day.

As well, several local sponsors made donations.

Funds left over from the trip will be donated to help victim of the BC wildfires.

The objectives of 4-H clubs are knowledge, leadership, citizenship and personal development, according to the 4-H BC website.