Sylvan Lake was briefly invaded by a small force of zombies over the weekend, though thankfully they were fought off.

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hosted it's sixth annual zombie walk Sept. 14, and it was open to people of all ages and families as well.

For possibly the first time in the walk's history, the zombies out numbered the survivors, or hunters as the walk called them.

Unfortunately, this year saw a lack of medics, and some zombies played a dual role in the epic colour battle.

Normally the walk culminates in a Nerf gun battle, this year was a little different.

Using a mixture or corn starch and food colouring, combatants were given a different colour based on their team; blue for healers, red for hunters and green for zombies.

Those involved were covered in the coloured powered by the end of the game and walked back to the Library for snacks and prizes for best costume.

