One in 10 British Columbians is affected by kidney disease, and the annual Kidney Walk raises funds for critical programs and services as well as raising awareness about the seriousness of this disease and the importance of organ donation.

Across B.C., thousands of volunteers and participants will be part of the Kidney Walk in 25 communities, including Abbotsford.

Register to walk and enjoy live entertainment, prizes, snacks and much more while fundraising at Mill Lake Park on Sunday, Sept. 24 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.