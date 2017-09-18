- Home
Tour de Rock Vlog 5: Camp Goodtimes
Matt Webb, is a cancer survivor and benefitted from visiting Camp Goodtimes. (Photo Contributed)
This episode of Arnold Lim's Tour de Rock video blog follows the entire 2017 Tour de Rock team as they make the trip over to the mainland and visit Camp Goodtimes.
The 2017 Tour de Rock team, including Black Press rider Arnold Lim, will ride more than 1,000 km down Vancouver Island raising money for children with paediatric cancer.
Previous Tour de Rock Video Blog posts.
Watch for episode 6: Time trials this week.
The 20th anniversary fundraiser is Sept. 23- Oct. 6 starting in Port Alice, and riding down to Victoria finale at Spirit Square. The fundraiser has raised more then $20 million so far.
