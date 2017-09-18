Participants in the annual Terry Fox Run take off from Mile 0 in Victoria on Sunday. The all-ages event featured fundraising head shaves and entertainment on top of the run/walk/roll aspect itself. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

From veteran fitness instructor and university professor Lara Lauzon leading participants through a warmup, to firefighters and others getting their heads shaved for charity in the 11th annual Hair-Do, the 37th annual Terry Fox Run had a little something for everyone Sunday morning at Mile 0.

After hundreds of runners, walkers and rollers surged forward underneath a high banner with Fox's picture on it following the starter's horn, the head shaves continued under a tent with guest cutters wielding the trimmers and a band providing entertainment.

While firefighters from the Victoria, Saanich, Oak Bay and Esquimalt departments made up the bulk of those raising funds for cancer research by having their hair cut off, Colin Hopcraft of Saanich had his own reasons for taking part.

"A few years ago I started running with some friends, and they were regulars here and they encouraged me to do this," he said, clutching his long, braided tail in his lap before depositing it into a plastic bag.

"I've known people with cancer and it affects everybody. I like having long hair, but I figure if somebody can't have hair because they're going through cancer treatment they'd probably enjoy it more," he said.

The Hair-Do aspect of the event has raised more than $104,000 since 2007, while the overall Victoria Terry Fox Run has collected over $462,000 since 2000. Worldwide, Fox runs and related events had raised more than $750 million heading into this year.

To donate or to find out more information about projects and research, visit terryfox.org.

