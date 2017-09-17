For the 39th year running, Campbell Valley Regional Park in South Langley was turned into party central for the weekend.

It was Country Celebration, a two-day event combining nature, heritage, agriculture, and community in one of Langley's largest parks.

The popular outdoor, fair-style event has become a traditional kickoff to fall with upwards of 5,000-plus people attending this year, said Vanessa Lee, a parks interpretation specialist with Metro Parks' east area, noting a larger crowd on Saturday than Sunday.

It started almost four decades ago, first as a nature event, and morphing through the years and with a change in society, to a celebration of "country living."

For many people who came to Campbell Valley this weekend, it was one of the few times in their life that they will come face-to-face with an alpaca, have a chance to watch sheep herding, watch a cow being milked, ride a pony, or get up-close and personal with a chicken, duck, or goose.

"We've had a lot of happy people," through the gates," Lee said from her post at the entrance.

This year's celebration offered free admission to help mark the 50th birthday of Metro Vancouver Regional Park.

"I'm super happy. I think people have been very impressed with the variety," Lee added, noting a real effort was made to incorporate more locally made and grown products.

Entertainment

The day also included live musicians and entertainers, a giant straw maze, old-fashioned games, raku pottery workshops, quilt-making demonstrations, chances to meet live raptors, farrier demos, and a plethora of food concessions.

"We're really trying to highlight the agricultural elements of Langley," with this celebration, said Lee, who hopes to see it keep growing.

