Sunday rains held off long enough for more than a hundred people to participate in the Walnut Grove Terry Fox Run. Those participating included Walnut Grove’s Ashlyn and Chloe Turton (above) and their parents Kim and Gary. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

At least 115 people laced up their runners and pounded the pavement in Walnut Grove Sunday morning to help raise almost $5,000 towards keeping Terry Fox's dream alive.

Among them, Kim Handley and a 10-member team from C&D Logistics.

Although this was the staff's first time joining together in the Walnut Grove Terry Fox Run (hosted by Rotary Club of Langley Sunrise), running as the C&D Cares team has been a regular monthly undertaking for the crew.

"It's been a way of promoting healthy living within the company," said Handley, who runs 5-km three times a week before work.

It's also proves to be a great team-building exercise, she said, noting that Sunday's team included a few of her coworkers family members, as well.

Ultimately, for Handley, Sunday's fundraiser was about giving back to the community and helping an important cause.

Together, C&D raised $250 for the Terry Fox Foundation.

For Gary Philipson and his nine-year-old daughter Charlie, participation in the Walnut Grove run Sunday was a first.

Charlie had participated in past Fox Runs at school, but never the community event.

This was a way to remember several people in their life who – like Terry – lost their battle with cancer. That includes a family friend they lost a few years ago in Mexico and the mother of a school friend, Charlie explained.

They also have another family friend going through his own battle with the disease now, said Dad, noting its important to acknowledge the survivors, too.

For the father-daughter team, it was also a way to get out and exercising together – Gary running alongside Charlie on her bike the duration of the route.

They raised $20 for the cause Saturday, returning bottles.

Walnut Grove's Kim and Gary Turton have been part of the local run for years, and anxious to share that tradition with their children – year-and-a-half-old Chloe and three-and-a-half-year-old Ashlyn.

"We want to make sure these guys will always know what it's all about," Kim said of the run, noting they too have lost family and friends to cancer, while other close family members have triumphed over the disease.

Amber Egmore and her kids Riley, 11, and Aven, six, participated in this year's run to remember an aunt and uncle from Vancouver who lost their battle with cancer last year.

"We're going to run it for them," Egmore said, noting that Riley donated $5 out of his own savings to the cause - on top of the family donation.

