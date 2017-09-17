Getting young people kayaking is a big part of what the Victoria Youth Paddling Club is all about. The Victoria Harbour-based organization recently received a 4,000 grant from Coastal Community Credit Union’s Building Healthier Communities Fund. Photo contributed

The Victoria Youth Paddling Club is among the beneficiaries of Coastal Community Credit Union's latest round of Building Healthier Communities Fund grants on Vancouver Island.

The club, a registered non-profit organization that offers affordable and safe camps and competitive experiences for children aged nine and above in kayaking and outrigger paddling, promotes a lifetime of paddling to its members. It plans to use the money to buy a new float for replacement docks at its home base behind 1824 Store St., followed by the installation of the docks and new storage sheds.

Other grant recipients were Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association, Alberni Valley Transition Society and LUSH Valley Food Action Society, all of which met the Fund's criteria of sustainability, support for a broad range of people and visible and meaningful impact in a community served by Coastal Community Credit Union.

"Each of these organizations shares our vision of social responsibility, leadership and building healthy vibrant communities," said Allyson Prescesky, the Credit Union's manager of community experience and communications. "We are inspired by their passion to enrich the lives of our young people, many of whom are among our communities' most vulnerable members."

For more information on our Building Healthier Communities fund, visit cccu.ca.

editor@vicnews.com