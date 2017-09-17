video

We Lift Up Our Hands honoured lesser known First Nations and Metis athletes, musicians, artists and performers who are part of Mission's history.

The event took place Sunday afternoon at the Mission Activity Centre, organized by the Aboriginal Genealogy Association.

Among the people recognized were Hank and Margaret Ann Peters (family legacy), Grace Bernice Bob (musician), Donald Edwards (athlete), Gordon Gong (athlete) and Laura Buker (athlete).

A genealogy room was also open showing photo tributes and family trees assembled by volunteers.

Free to the public, We Lift Up Our Hands received a Mission 125 grant.