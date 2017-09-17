  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Hundreds gathered in Saanich to fight against ALS

<p>More than 800 people took part in the 2017 Walk for ALS.</p><p>Spencer Pickles / Black Press</p> -

More than 800 people took part in the 2017 Walk for ALS.

Spencer Pickles / Black Press

— image credit:
  •  posted Sep 17, 2017 at 4:30 PM— updated Sep 17, 2017 at 5:00 PM

Coun. Susan Brice addresses crowd

Start of the 2017 Walk for ALS

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...