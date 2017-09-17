Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) has expanded its Playground to include HTC VIVE virtual reality (VR) systems.

Customers can now experience the thrill of virtual reality during various free programs at FVRL's 25 locations.

VR is an immersive computer-generated, three-dimensional interactive environment. Wearing the HTC VIVE goggles, headphones, and holding motion controllers, participants will be able to move freely around a 10x10 space and try out a mix of virtual games as well as educational experiences.

"VR is an important addition to FVRL's Playground as we focus on providing customers with access to engaging STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) related learning experiences," says Heather Scoular, director of customer experience.

"VR has many applications beyond entertainment, including learning and training. With VR, a person can learn how to land a plane, practice a life-saving surgery, or simply battle aliens on another planet – all without ever leaving their current location."

The first VR launch event will be held at the Maple Ridge Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers can visit www.fvrl.ca to register for a time-slot to play. Limited drop-in time-slots for play will be available on a first-come first-served basis.

Two more launch events will be held at the Sardis Library on Oct. 14 and the City of Langley Library on Nov. 4, with registration opening up one-week prior to the events.

Looking for other STEAM experiences? FVRL's Playground also features a lending collection of Sphero SPRK+s (app-enabled robotic balls) and ukuleles, and in-library experiences include green screens, Makey Makeys, and KEVA Planks.